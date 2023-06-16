Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar stock opened at $249.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.28. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

