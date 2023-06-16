Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Institutional Trading of Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.