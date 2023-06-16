Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CSIOF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

