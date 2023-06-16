Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Up 31.1% in May

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 6.1 %

TAST traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 570,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.