Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.98 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.98 billion and approximately $192.39 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.44 or 0.06529324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,914,537,787 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

