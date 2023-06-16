Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

About Carbon Strategy ETF

The Carbon Strategy ETF (KARB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Carbon Streaming BITA Compliance index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund uses a Cayman Islands subsidiary to gain exposure.

