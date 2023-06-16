Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

