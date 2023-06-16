Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $376.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $378.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average of $344.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

