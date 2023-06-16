Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

