Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,021 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

