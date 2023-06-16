Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 4.3 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

