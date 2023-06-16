Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

