Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $319.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.34. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

