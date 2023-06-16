Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $323.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $325.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.56.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

