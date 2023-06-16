Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,699 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

