Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 84,662 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,930,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

