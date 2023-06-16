Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 405,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 112,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.