CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Cap Reaches $375,264.98

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $375,264.98 and approximately $4.89 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,565.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00294422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00528220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00411645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

