Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

CFPZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Canfor stock remained flat at $16.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991. Canfor has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

