Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Boosted by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 4.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

CNQ stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

