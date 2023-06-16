Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.22

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.22 and traded as high as C$50.46. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 256,119 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

