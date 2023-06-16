Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in May

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 2,002,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

