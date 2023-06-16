Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of CAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 6,522,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Canaan by 31,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

