Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. 4,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 101,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Camtek by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

