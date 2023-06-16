Campion Asset Management Sells 175 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.05 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

