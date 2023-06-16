Campion Asset Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Campion Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

