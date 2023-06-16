Campion Asset Management Purchases 530 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Campion Asset Management grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $45.65 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

