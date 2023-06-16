Campion Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Campion Asset Management decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.