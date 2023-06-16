Campion Asset Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

