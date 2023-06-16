Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,220 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 5.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.83. 33,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day moving average is $179.08. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

