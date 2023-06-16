Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. BILL comprises approximately 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 145,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

