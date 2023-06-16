Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFST. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. 40,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,705.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Business First Bancshares news, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at $853,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,361 shares of company stock worth $317,225. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 692,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

