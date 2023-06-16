Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in May

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURBY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.65) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 2,250 ($28.15) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.15) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,360 ($29.53) to GBX 2,390 ($29.90) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of BURBY stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 5,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

