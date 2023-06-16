BTIG Research Increases Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target to $20.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

MBIO stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 626,995 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

