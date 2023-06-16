BTIG Research Boosts EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $125.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.63. 84,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,534. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

