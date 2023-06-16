BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Shares Up 0.3%

BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.38. 1,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

BTD Capital Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04.

About BTD Capital Fund

The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.

