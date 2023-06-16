Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.67

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.67 and traded as high as C$44.76. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$44.70, with a volume of 842,151 shares traded.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

