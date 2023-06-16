Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.72

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 5105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39.

About Brompton Oil Split

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

