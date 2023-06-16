Brokerages Set Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Target Price at GBX 1,093.33

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.68).

A number of research firms have commented on UTG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.39) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.51) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.15), for a total transaction of £308.18 ($385.61). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 925.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 942.76. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 773 ($9.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,209 ($15.13).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

