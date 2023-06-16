Brokerages Set Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) PT at $23.20

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $63,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

