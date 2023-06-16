Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $111.88

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

