Brokerages Set Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) PT at $3.23

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $76,307.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,065,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Forge Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

FRGE opened at $1.94 on Friday. Forge Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 105.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Rating

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

