Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Target Price at $49.29

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 67,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

