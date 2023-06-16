Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.