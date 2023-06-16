Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 387,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRLT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 90,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.67. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 211,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 43,751 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.