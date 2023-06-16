Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 217,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,071. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

