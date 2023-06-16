Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $1.63 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Trading of Bright Scholar Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

