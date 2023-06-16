Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.89. The company has a market cap of C$136.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.15.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

