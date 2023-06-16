Braintrust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $622,298.50 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $48.57 million and approximately $622,298.50 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

