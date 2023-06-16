BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded BP to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $370.71.

BP opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in BP by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

